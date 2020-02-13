|
Elma G. Gutierrez, age 77, died on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital following a short illness. She was born in Alice, Texas to Pablo and Christina (Rios) Gutierrez on April 8, 1942.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raul Gutierrez, Sr, her parents, a son: Antonio Gutierrez, 2 brothers: Rudolfo Gutierrez, Pablo Gutierrez Jr.
Survivors include daughter: Rachel Hernandez of Dallas, Texas, 2 sons: Raul (Mercedes) Gutierrez Jr. of Alice, Tx. and Daniel James (Juana) Gutierrez of Joliet, Illinois, 3 siblings: Felipe Gutierrez of Alvin, Tx., Lupe Gutierrez of Corpus Christi, Tx., Dora Gutierrez of Weslaco, Tx., 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from 6 to 8PM with a Rosary to be recited that same evening at 7PM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Tx.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 2:30PM at the New Collins Cemetery in Alice, Tx.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, TX.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020