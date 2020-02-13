Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson's Funeral Home
98 W Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-1660
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberson's Funeral Home
98 W Main St
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Roberson's Funeral Home
98 W Main St
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
New Collins Cemetery
Alice, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elma Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elma G. Gutierrez


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elma G. Gutierrez Obituary
Elma G. Gutierrez, age 77, died on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital following a short illness. She was born in Alice, Texas to Pablo and Christina (Rios) Gutierrez on April 8, 1942.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raul Gutierrez, Sr, her parents, a son: Antonio Gutierrez, 2 brothers: Rudolfo Gutierrez, Pablo Gutierrez Jr.
Survivors include daughter: Rachel Hernandez of Dallas, Texas, 2 sons: Raul (Mercedes) Gutierrez Jr. of Alice, Tx. and Daniel James (Juana) Gutierrez of Joliet, Illinois, 3 siblings: Felipe Gutierrez of Alvin, Tx., Lupe Gutierrez of Corpus Christi, Tx., Dora Gutierrez of Weslaco, Tx., 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from 6 to 8PM with a Rosary to be recited that same evening at 7PM in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Tx.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 2:30PM at the New Collins Cemetery in Alice, Tx.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, TX.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhomes.net
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -