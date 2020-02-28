|
Elmiro Eliseo Perez, Jr., born on April 4, 1944 in Falfurrias, TX, passed away on February 27, 2020 at the age of 75. Elmiro was a long-time resident of Ben Bolt, TX, and was a welder and truck driver. He proudly served his country as a soldier of the United States Army. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmiro and Paula L. Perez, Sr.; father-in-law, Candelario Bayarena; and sister-in-law, Janie Bayarena.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Velma B. Perez; sons, Ricky Perez (Melinda), Jerry Perez (Sonia), and Leroy Perez (Priscilla); brothers, Frank Perez (Mary), Rolando Perez (Margo), and Humberto Perez (Olga); sisters, Sylvia Perez, Evelina Perez, Yolanda Cantu, and Rosie Olivarez (Joe); grandchildren, Deidre Manrique (Arnold), Dillon Perez (Cassy), Mckayla Davila, Shawntaya Benavides (Tim), Nathan Longoria, and Dakota Perez; great-grandchildren, Abram Manrique, Adalynn Manrique, Persephone Benavides, and Arnold Manrique, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Candelario Bayarena III and Homero Bayarena (Elaine); mother-in-law, Guadalupe Bayarena; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be laying Elmiro to rest with full Military Honors at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM.
Written condolences for the family of Elmiro E. Perez, Jr. may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020