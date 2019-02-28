|
Elmo Bilcen Garza, Sr., age 82, died peacefully at his home in Alice, TX surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born July 14, 1936 in Anna Rose, TX to Otilia Chapa. Elmo graduated from Orange Grove High School in 1954. After graduation, Elmo married his wife Aurora Valdez in 1958 and worked most of his life as an Insurance agent for Life & Casualty, later known as American General. He found the Lord in 1972 and was an active member and Deacon for Primera Iglesia Batista and West Main Baptist Church. His special interest were spending time at the ranch hunting, fishing, cooking, and spending time with his friends and family and he also loved his pets.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Otilia Chapa, and his sister, Ninfa Noelia Fierro.
Among those left to cherish Elmo's memory are his wife of 60 years, Aurora V. Garza; one daughter, Duelda Beatrice (Richard) Fiore; five sons, Billy (Melinda) Garza, Daniel (Eun-Mee) Garza, Gilbrando Garza, Adrian (Tracy) Garza, and Eliot Garza; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive condolences on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Prayer Service to be held at 6:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Monday, March 4, 2019, at10:15 AM to Emmanuel Baptist Church where a service will be held at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2019