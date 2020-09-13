1/1
Elsa Reyes
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsa Reyes, 46, passed away September 13, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born March 19, 1974 in Alice, Texas to Juan Ramon and Maria Dalia Reyes. Elsa enjoyed playing bingo and chalupa, listening to music, watching movies, and being around her family. She was known to many for her "heart of gold", her love of children, and her unconditional love for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan Ramon and Maria Dalia Reyes; sister, Mary Munoz Sanchez; and grandparents, Jose and Julia Cardona.

She is survived by one daughter, Amanda Laguna of Alice; brother, Juan Ramon Reyes Jr. of Alice; fours nephews; numerous cousins; and her granddaughter-her pet-pot belly pig, Olivia.

There will be no services. The family asked to please keep them in your prayers during their grieving time. She will continue to live in our memories and hearts.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosas Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved