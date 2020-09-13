Elsa Reyes, 46, passed away September 13, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born March 19, 1974 in Alice, Texas to Juan Ramon and Maria Dalia Reyes. Elsa enjoyed playing bingo and chalupa, listening to music, watching movies, and being around her family. She was known to many for her "heart of gold", her love of children, and her unconditional love for her family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan Ramon and Maria Dalia Reyes; sister, Mary Munoz Sanchez; and grandparents, Jose and Julia Cardona.



She is survived by one daughter, Amanda Laguna of Alice; brother, Juan Ramon Reyes Jr. of Alice; fours nephews; numerous cousins; and her granddaughter-her pet-pot belly pig, Olivia.



There will be no services. The family asked to please keep them in your prayers during their grieving time. She will continue to live in our memories and hearts.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.



