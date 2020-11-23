SAN DIEGO - Elva C. Trevino, 68 years of age, passed away on Sunday November 22,2020 in a Corpus Christ hospital. Elva was born December 14, 1951 in Snyder, Texas to Rubio and Olivia H. Cantu. Elva will be remembered by her family and friends for heart of gold, a loving and caring person that always put everyone's needs before hers. She enjoyed cooking for her family. Elva enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. She was the strength and matriarch of her family. She had a passion and love for grandchildren and great-grandchildren like no other.



She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ruben Saenz, Carlos Cantu, and Luis Saenz.



She is survived by her husband of 54 years of marriage, Guadalupe "Lupe" Trevino of San Diego, Texas; one son, Eddie (Denise) Trevino of Hebbronville, Texas; three daughters, Cindy (Rene M.) Perez of San Diego, Texas, Wendy (Lonnie) Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, Texas, Priscilla (Rene) Guerra of San Antonio, Texas; her mother, Olivia Saenz of San Diego, Texas; two brothers, Ricky (Mary) Rendon of Lubbock, Texas and Eloy Hernandez of San Diego, Texas; three sisters, Elma Saenz, Elda (Edmundo) Valdez III, and Elisa (Ricardo) Chavarria all of San Diego. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many friends.







The family will receive friends at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a graveside service at the San Diego Cemetery II to follow.



Serving as pallbearers include Pete Crisp, Steven Fehrenkamp, Eloy Hernandez, Joshua Flores, Lonnie Rodriguez Jr., Jacob Trevino and Honorary Pallbearer will be Eddie Trevino Jr.



Services will be livestreamed via Rosas Funeral home Facebook page. Please like the page and a notification will be sent once services begin.



Facemasks are required upon entering our facilities and during all services.



ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

