1/1
Elva C. Trevino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAN DIEGO - Elva C. Trevino, 68 years of age, passed away on Sunday November 22,2020 in a Corpus Christ hospital. Elva was born December 14, 1951 in Snyder, Texas to Rubio and Olivia H. Cantu. Elva will be remembered by her family and friends for heart of gold, a loving and caring person that always put everyone's needs before hers. She enjoyed cooking for her family. Elva enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. She was the strength and matriarch of her family. She had a passion and love for grandchildren and great-grandchildren like no other.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ruben Saenz, Carlos Cantu, and Luis Saenz.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years of marriage, Guadalupe "Lupe" Trevino of San Diego, Texas; one son, Eddie (Denise) Trevino of Hebbronville, Texas; three daughters, Cindy (Rene M.) Perez of San Diego, Texas, Wendy (Lonnie) Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, Texas, Priscilla (Rene) Guerra of San Antonio, Texas; her mother, Olivia Saenz of San Diego, Texas; two brothers, Ricky (Mary) Rendon of Lubbock, Texas and Eloy Hernandez of San Diego, Texas; three sisters, Elma Saenz, Elda (Edmundo) Valdez III, and Elisa (Ricardo) Chavarria all of San Diego. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many friends.



The family will receive friends at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a graveside service at the San Diego Cemetery II to follow.

Serving as pallbearers include Pete Crisp, Steven Fehrenkamp, Eloy Hernandez, Joshua Flores, Lonnie Rodriguez Jr., Jacob Trevino and Honorary Pallbearer will be Eddie Trevino Jr.

Services will be livestreamed via Rosas Funeral home Facebook page. Please like the page and a notification will be sent once services begin.

Facemasks are required upon entering our facilities and during all services.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosas Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved