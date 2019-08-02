Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva Gonzalez White


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elva Gonzalez White Obituary
ALICE - Elva Gonzalez White, 80, passed away July 14, 2019 in a San Antonio Hospital. She was born July 1, 1939 in Santa Cruz, Texas to Victor Gonzales Sr. and Maria Saenz Gonzalez.

Elva was preceded in death by her husband, Jim H. White; her parents, Victor M. Gonzalez, Sr. and Maria Saenz Gonzalez; siblings Maria Dolores Valadez, Rebecca Saenz, Amando S. Gonzalez, Teresa Perez, David S. Gonzalez and Victor S. Gonzales, Jr.

Elva is survived by her companion, David Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas; sisters Delia De La Cruz and Lamar Cirios both of Corpus Christi, Texas; one sister in law, Rosie Gonzalez of Alice, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Rosary will be recited 12 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial Mass will follow at 1 pm at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Roselawn Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now