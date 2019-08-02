|
ALICE - Elva Gonzalez White, 80, passed away July 14, 2019 in a San Antonio Hospital. She was born July 1, 1939 in Santa Cruz, Texas to Victor Gonzales Sr. and Maria Saenz Gonzalez.
Elva was preceded in death by her husband, Jim H. White; her parents, Victor M. Gonzalez, Sr. and Maria Saenz Gonzalez; siblings Maria Dolores Valadez, Rebecca Saenz, Amando S. Gonzalez, Teresa Perez, David S. Gonzalez and Victor S. Gonzales, Jr.
Elva is survived by her companion, David Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas; sisters Delia De La Cruz and Lamar Cirios both of Corpus Christi, Texas; one sister in law, Rosie Gonzalez of Alice, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Rosary will be recited 12 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial Mass will follow at 1 pm at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Roselawn Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 10, 2019