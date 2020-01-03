Home

Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Panna Maria, TX
View Map
Emil A. Manka Jr.


1954 - 2020
Emil A. Manka Jr. Obituary
Emil A. Manka, Jr. passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was 65 years old.

He was born on January 20, 1954 in Karnes City, Texas to Alice Doris and Emil Manka, Sr.

Emil worked in the oilfield industry and retired as a Production Tester for FESCO, Inc. He was a very charitable, giving to many organizations. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved life to the fullest. He was a family man and was very passionate about spending time with his sons and especially his grandchildren. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Emil is survived by his two sons, John (Monika R.) Manka of Blue Springs, Missouri and Christopher Manka of Corpus Christi, Texas; his grandchildren, Aiden Manka, Austin Manka, Christopher Manka, Jr., Alivia Collette Manka, and Noah William Manka; two sisters, Judy (Richard) Gustafson of Karnes City, Texas and Rose (Robert) Guzman of Corpus Christi, Texas; four nieces, Tanya Garcia, Emilie Marie Hill, Nina Gustafson, and Anna Quinton; family friends, David and Marie Galvan; daughter-in-law, Monica Marie Manka; as well as many cherished friends and extended family, Leroy L. Manka, Bryan Louis Manka, David Lee Manka, Bobby Tagle.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel in Alice, Texas.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria, Texas. Interment will follow at Panna Maria Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.

Condolences may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuary.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020
