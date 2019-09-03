|
ORANGE GROVE - Emilia S. Resendez - 91 years of age passed away August 29, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Emilia was born on April 4, 1928 to Alonzo and Angelita Bautista Soza. She was a housewife and a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family will miss her cooking and family gatherings. Many will remember her for being humble, loving and with a big heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gilbrando Resendez Sr.; one daughter, Maria D. Bowser; two sons, Luis Resendez and Gilbrando Resendez Jr., three grandchildren, Connie Rodriguez, Virginia Garza and Jacob Bowser and one sister, Maria Eva Seno.
Survivors include four sons, John (Linda) Resendez of Genoa, Ohio, Jose L. Resendez of Toedo, Ohio, Eduardo (Maria) Resendez of Louisville, Kentucky, and Martin (Annie) Resendez of South Bend, Indiana; six daughters, Maria Teresa Garza and Magda Canul both of South Bend, Indiana, Margarita (Manuel) Rodriguez and Evangelina (Ernesto) Sifuente both of Orange Grove, Texas, Maria G. (George) Villarreal of Bono, Ohio and Patricia Resendez of Vero Beach, Florida; two brothers, Victor Soza of Columbus, South Carolina and Fred (Jennette) Rangel of Amarillo, Texas; five sisters, Zenaida (Jose) Medina of Frisco, Texas, Guadalupe San Miguel of Toledo, Ohio, Alicia Sasueda of Denton, Texas, Josie (Ken) Walser of Borger, Texas and Lucy (Tommy) Walser of Boger, Texas; 41 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00P.M. Visitation and viewing will continue at the St. John of the Cross Catholic Church of Orange Grove, Texas at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 and the mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. that morning. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery of Alice, Texas.
ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019