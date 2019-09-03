Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Catholic Church of Orange Grove
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Catholic Church of Orange Grove
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilia Resendez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilia S. Resendez


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emilia S. Resendez Obituary
ORANGE GROVE - Emilia S. Resendez - 91 years of age passed away August 29, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Emilia was born on April 4, 1928 to Alonzo and Angelita Bautista Soza. She was a housewife and a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family will miss her cooking and family gatherings. Many will remember her for being humble, loving and with a big heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gilbrando Resendez Sr.; one daughter, Maria D. Bowser; two sons, Luis Resendez and Gilbrando Resendez Jr., three grandchildren, Connie Rodriguez, Virginia Garza and Jacob Bowser and one sister, Maria Eva Seno.

Survivors include four sons, John (Linda) Resendez of Genoa, Ohio, Jose L. Resendez of Toedo, Ohio, Eduardo (Maria) Resendez of Louisville, Kentucky, and Martin (Annie) Resendez of South Bend, Indiana; six daughters, Maria Teresa Garza and Magda Canul both of South Bend, Indiana, Margarita (Manuel) Rodriguez and Evangelina (Ernesto) Sifuente both of Orange Grove, Texas, Maria G. (George) Villarreal of Bono, Ohio and Patricia Resendez of Vero Beach, Florida; two brothers, Victor Soza of Columbus, South Carolina and Fred (Jennette) Rangel of Amarillo, Texas; five sisters, Zenaida (Jose) Medina of Frisco, Texas, Guadalupe San Miguel of Toledo, Ohio, Alicia Sasueda of Denton, Texas, Josie (Ken) Walser of Borger, Texas and Lucy (Tommy) Walser of Boger, Texas; 41 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00P.M. Visitation and viewing will continue at the St. John of the Cross Catholic Church of Orange Grove, Texas at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 and the mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. that morning. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery of Alice, Texas.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now