Emma Garcia Suarez 89 years of age passed away suddenly in a Corpus Christi Hospital on November 7, 2020. She was a Cosmetologist for many years. She also worked at Dan's Grocery Store in Alice, Texas. Emma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents Rodolfo and Paula Cavazos Garcia, brothers Frank Garcia and Ismael Garcia. Survivors are her husband of 55 years Urbano S. Suarez, daughters Diana (Michael) Martinez, Blanca Suarez, brothers Rodolfo (Deldie) Garcia, Armengol (Eva) Garcia, sister in law Lucha Garcia, three grandchildren Erika (Leon) Gonzalez, Jaime Miguel (Michelle) Villarreal, Aaron Michael Martinez, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Honorary Pallbearers: Aaden Villarreal, Bailynn Villarreal. Active pallbearers: Michael Martinez, Aaron Michael Martinez, Jaime Miguel Villarreal, Leon Gonzalez, Javier Garcia, Javier Adan Garcia, Miguel Garcia. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home-Alice. Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. that same morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by the Funeral Mass. Burial will follow at the Old Collins Cemetery. Go to Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home Facebook page for Live streaming for those that cannot attend the services. Due to Covid-19 pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government guidelines. We ask to please wear a mask and social distance at the Funeral Home and Church. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.