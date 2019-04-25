|
|
Memorial services for Emma Lou Coleman, 75, of Kilgore, Texas, will be held May 4, 2019, at 2:00 P.M., in the Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Coleman passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home in Kilgore. Mrs. Coleman was born September 1, 1943, in Pueblo, Colorado to Denver and Genevieve Houts. She was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother who was devoted to her family. Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by both her parents, a sister, Roseanne Houts, and her daughter, Kammela Moran. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, over 50 years, Lonnie Richard Coleman, Sr. and her children and their spouses, Raven and Mike McGuffin, Larae Gay Townsend, Dr. Lonnie and Soledad Coleman, Lavana Coleman and Jerry Barnard, 10 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren, four siblings; Genver Tanner and Paul, Nancy Breeden and Charles, Bubba (Percy) Houts and Eleanor, Helen Louis and JR. In lieu of floral remembrances, the family requests memorials in Mrs. Coleman's name to St. JudeChildren's Research Hospital, 501St. JudePlace, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 25 to May 3, 2019