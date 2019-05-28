|
|
Emmie Shields, age 89, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in a Corpus Christi Nursing Facility following an extended illness. Emmie was born to Marvin and Laura Guttery in Alice, Texas on Dec. 12, 1929. She retired from AT&T Telephone after more than 40 years of service.
Survivors include her son: Miles (Debbie) Shields of Alice, Tx.; her brother: Douglas Guttery of Spring, Tx., her sister: Linda (Bob) Eno of Colorado Springs, Co., her grandson: Miles (Brenda) Shields Jr. of Maryland, granddaughter: Michelle Shields of Alice, Tx., three great-grandsons: Aiden Shields, Caleb Shields and Joshua Shields.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Tx. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10AM in the Alice Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, Tx.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 28 to June 4, 2019