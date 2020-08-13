1/1
Enedina Garcia Valdez
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Enedina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Enedina Garcia Valdez, 54, passed away August 10, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born March 20, 1966 in Alice, Texas to Marcos and Jovita Garcia. Enedina enjoyed listening to music and drinking wine. You would often see Enedina walking at the track or just taking a cruise. She will be remembered for her love of family gatherings and her devout love for her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcos and Jovita Garcia; daughter, Karen Lynn Villarreal; brothers, Marcos Garcia Jr. and David Garcia; in laws, Maria Villarreal and Ramon Alaniz; brother-in-law, Gilberto Villarreal.

She is survived by her husband, Rodolfo Villarreal of Alice; son, Marcos Lopez of Alice; daughters, Erika Garcia of Alice and Lorrie Villarreal (Dustin Ayala) of Corpus Christi; step-daughter, Stacy Lynn Ramirez (John) of San Diego; son-in-law, Elijio Zepeda of Alice; best friend, Esther Garcia of Alice; brother, Jose Luis Garcia of San Diego; sisters, Linda Lee Vela (Ruben) of Alice and Noemi Garcia of Alice; sisters-in-law, Simona DeLeon (Eugene) of Freer, Zinnia Cantu (Guadalupe Gonzalez) of San Diego, and Annalisa Rodriguez (Luis) of Alice; six grandchildren, Jasmine, Juan, John, and Jordan Gongora, KayLynn Buentello, and Zeymeri Zepeda; three step-grandchildren, Jon Ramirez, Jo'Lynn Ramirez and Alaina Ramirez; one great-grandchild, Ellie Gongora; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:30 till 9:00 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at San Diego Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be John Gongora, Jordan Gongora, Michael Flores, Eugene DeLeon, Mark Ruiz, and Dustin Ayala.

Rosary and funeral service will be live-streamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:30 - 09:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Rosary
07:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Burial
San Diego Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosas Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved