Enedina Garcia Valdez, 54, passed away August 10, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born March 20, 1966 in Alice, Texas to Marcos and Jovita Garcia. Enedina enjoyed listening to music and drinking wine. You would often see Enedina walking at the track or just taking a cruise. She will be remembered for her love of family gatherings and her devout love for her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcos and Jovita Garcia; daughter, Karen Lynn Villarreal; brothers, Marcos Garcia Jr. and David Garcia; in laws, Maria Villarreal and Ramon Alaniz; brother-in-law, Gilberto Villarreal.



She is survived by her husband, Rodolfo Villarreal of Alice; son, Marcos Lopez of Alice; daughters, Erika Garcia of Alice and Lorrie Villarreal (Dustin Ayala) of Corpus Christi; step-daughter, Stacy Lynn Ramirez (John) of San Diego; son-in-law, Elijio Zepeda of Alice; best friend, Esther Garcia of Alice; brother, Jose Luis Garcia of San Diego; sisters, Linda Lee Vela (Ruben) of Alice and Noemi Garcia of Alice; sisters-in-law, Simona DeLeon (Eugene) of Freer, Zinnia Cantu (Guadalupe Gonzalez) of San Diego, and Annalisa Rodriguez (Luis) of Alice; six grandchildren, Jasmine, Juan, John, and Jordan Gongora, KayLynn Buentello, and Zeymeri Zepeda; three step-grandchildren, Jon Ramirez, Jo'Lynn Ramirez and Alaina Ramirez; one great-grandchild, Ellie Gongora; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:30 till 9:00 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at San Diego Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be John Gongora, Jordan Gongora, Michael Flores, Eugene DeLeon, Mark Ruiz, and Dustin Ayala.



Rosary and funeral service will be live-streamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store