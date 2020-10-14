1/1
Enrique Salas
1977 - 2020
Enrique Salas, 43, passed away September 27, 2020 in Orange Grove, Texas. He was born April 1, 1977 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Juan and Yolanda Salas. Enrique was a car detailer. He enjoyed his adult beverages and was known to many for his joking character. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Yolanda Salas; brother, Baldemar Salas; grandparents, Porfirio Salas and Maria Nieves Salas; uncles, Rodolfo Salas and Porfirio Salas Jr.; and aunt, Teresa Garza.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Tiffany Garcia of Alice; one daughter, Marina Salas (Steven Sherouse) of Round Rock; two brothers, Juan Antonio Salas (Anna) of Alice and Salvador Jesus Salas of Corpus Christi; four daughters, Maria Gomez of Alice, Leann Salas (Priscilla) of San Antonio, Cassandra Salas (Raul Dominguez) of Dallas, and Crystal Perez (David Garcia) of Kingsville; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 12 pm till 1:30 pm at Rosas Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Juan A. Salas, Salvador Jesus Salas, Mike DeLa Garza, Joaquin Salas, Juan A. Salas Jr., and Alex Garza.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
