Enriqueta "“Queta”" Gonzalez
1940 - 2020
Enriqueta "Queta" Gonzalez, age 80, passed away peacefully, on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Alice, TX. She was born in Robstown, TX on April 27, 1940 to Enrique and Cruz Garza Rodriguez.
Enriqueta was a devoted wife and mother who loved listening to Spanish music, dancing, playing bingo, and especially cooking. She was a Dallas Cowboys fan and her favorite pastime was being surrounded by her family.
She was a strong and independent woman who was always willing to help anyone in need. Enriqueta was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her and experienced her kindness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Cruz G. Rodriguez; loving husband of 36 years, Jose Maria Gonzalez; and brothers, Guadalupe Rodriguez and Jesus "Chuy" Rodriguez.
Enriqueta is survived by her son, Jose Enrique (Sandra S. Chapa) Gonzales of Alice, TX; sisters, Cruz (Ruben) Rodriguez of Fort Worth, TX and Rosa Rodriguez of Lawton, OK; brothers, Manuel (Margarita) Rodriguez of Orange Grove, TX and Juan (Gloria) Rodriguez of Plainview, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 12:00 PM at Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main ST. Alice, TX. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Old Collins Cemetery in Alice, TX.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
