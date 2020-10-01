1/1
Ercilia Canales Trejo
1941 - 2020
Ercilia Canales Trejo passed away on September 14, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born October 4, 1941 in Realitos, Texas and raised in Alice, Texas.
She owned and operated Cila's Beauty Shop on 801 East Front Street in Alice, Texas for many years. She touched many lives and put a smile on everyone's face. She was a social butterfly that would strike up a conversation with anyone. Following her business, she became a stay at home Mom. Her greatest blessings were her six grandchildren, which she loved with all her heart. She was a loving Mother, wife, Grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Roberto Davila Trejo; her parents, Pedro Canales and Paula Cantu Canales; brothers, Adan Canales and Jose Israel Canales; her sister, Maria Louisa Cantu; and brother -in-law Oscar Trejo.
She is survived by her loving family, daughters, Priscilla Jo (Joe) Cruz of Alice, Texas; Marivel (Leandro) Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren, Aryssa Jo Cruz, Mya Jo Cruz, Cyanna Jo Cruz, Luke Robert Garcia, Ava Mae Garcia, and Mila Faith Garcia; and sisters-in-law, Betty Trejo, Minerva Trejo, and Rosie Canales; brothers-in-law, Jose O'Campo (Soila) Trejo Jr., Arnold (Ida) Trejo, and Reynaldo (Rebecca) Trejo, all of Alice, Texas, and Lee Cantu from Austin, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive condolences from 9:00 am to 10:30 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Trevino Funeral Home, 120 E. Front Street; with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 am. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 11:30 am to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church for a mass of Christian burial at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Alice Cemetery.
Honoring her as pallbearers will be JC Canales, Victor Garcia, Arnold "Bubba" Garza II, Arnold Yanez, Zachary Yanez, and Rey Trejo Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Luke Robert Garcia.
Facial masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral services due to the current pandemic.
Condolences for the family of Ercilia Trejo may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
