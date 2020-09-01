PREMONT - On Friday, August 28, 2020, Ercilia Guerra, loving wife and mother to two children passed away at age 82.
Ercilia was born on June 7, 1938 in Premont, Texas to Elosia and Adan Garcia. On September 26, 1964, Ercilia married Rene Guerra. Together they raised two children, Adriana (Ted) and Luis (Dolly).
Ercilia will be remembered for her devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, friends and St. Theresa's Catholic Church.
As a devoted member of the church, Ercilia volunteered her time to many of the church's groups and functions. She was a Catholic Daughter for 27 years.
After her retirement from Premont ISD, where she was the middle school librarian, Ercilia spent her time in her garden. She loved being outside with Rene working on all their flower beds and enjoying being outside. Ercilia also enjoyed traveling. One of her favorite trips was to New York City with the ladies from St. Theresa's. Ercilia will also be remembered for her delicious oatmeal cookies.
Ercilia is preceded in death by her parents, Elosia and Adan Garcia. Ercilia is survived by her husband, Rene, their two children, Adriana (Ted) and Luis (Dolly), her granddaughters, Amanda (Joshua), Erika (Luis Angel), Rose and Victoria, her future great grandchild, her sisters, Esther (Genovevo, dec.) and Lucia (Tony), brothers, Manuel (Dora) and Rolando (Teresa) and her many nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be begin at 10:00 a.m. at Alaniz Funeral Home in Falfurrias, Texas on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, followed by the funeral service at 11:30 am at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Premont, Texas. We will proceed to the Premont cemetery after the service.
A celebration of Ercilia's life will be held at a future date when it will be safe for everyone to gather.
Flowers may be sent to Alaniz Funeral Home. Donations to honor Ercilia's memory may be sent to St. Theresa's Catholic Church or to the American Cancer Society
.
Alaniz Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.