SAN DIEGO - Eric Miguel Galvan 26 years old passed away April 5, 2019. He was a graduate of San Diego High School Class of 2011. He was presently employed by Superior Energy Services as a Tool Assembler for several years. Eric enjoyed spending time with his daughter, she was his pride and joy. His mom Brenda who he loved dearly was the light of his life. He enjoyed fishing with his friends, bird hunting, and barbequing with his family. He was the life of the party and always had a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all that knew him. He is survived by his mother Maria Brenda Alaniz of San Diego, his late father Federico "Freddy" Alaniz, mother of his child Stephanie Garza and daughter Katalina Raine Galvan both of San Diego, paternal grandparents Victor and Yolanda G. Galvan of Alice, the late Ramona Sanchez and Federico Alaniz Sr., maternal grandparents Estella L. and Tony Juarez of San Diego, maternal grandfather Santana Garcia of San Diego, maternal great-grandmothers Ninfa " Nana" Lichtenberger of San Diego, and Desideria P. Garcia of Kyle, the late great-grandfather Santana Garcia, and the late maternal aunt Gloria Anna Valerio, three sisters Victoria (Mathew) Salinas of San Diego, Erika (Ruben) Naranjo of Alice and Monique Galvan of San Diego, one brother Victor Galvan III of San Diego, uncle Santana "Sonny" (Irene) Garcia, aunt Lela (Balde) Vasquez and great aunt Rachel Salinas all of San Diego, three nieces Jalynn Marie Garcia, Sophia Naranjo, Alayna DeLeon, two nephews Ethan Mathew Salinas, Zachary Michael Salinas, God parents, Roel and Angie Garcia, Special Cousins, Vanessa Morin, Kristina Vasquez, Desiree Cavazos, Bryan Garcia and Allison Garcia, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitations will begin on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in San Diego. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery # 2, San Diego, Texas. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019