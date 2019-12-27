|
Erika Lynn Salinas, 24 years of age, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Erika was born October 8, 1995 in Corpus Christ, Texas to Rolando Salinas and Anna Maria Saenz Salinas. Erika was a former member of the Alice High School Coyote Band. While in school Erika was active with the 4-H and would show rabbits annually at the Jim Wells County Fair. She was a graduate of Alice High School class of 2014. She was attending Coastal Bend College in Beeville, Texas where she was employed at the college bookstore, she also worked at O Riley's Auto Parts Store of Beeville up on till her illness impaired her to do so. Erika enjoyed listening to music, attending concerts and loved the company of her friends and enjoyed the hang outs they would have. She was a people person but also a shy person.
Erika was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Octavio Saenz and paternal grandparents, Jesus M. and Olivia Garcia Salinas.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her infant daughter, Audrey Mae Gutierrez; the father to her daughter, Antonio Gutierrez of Beeville, Texas; her father, Rolando (Amelia) Salinas of Alice, Texas and her mother, Anna Maria S. Salinas of Alice, Texas; her maternal grandmother, Lorenza Saenz of Alice, Texas and one step brother, Jon Michael Garcia of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include a host of aunts, uncles and cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 5:00P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the church and cremation will follow.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020