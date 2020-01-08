|
|
SANDIA - Ernest Jay Manson Sr., age 66, passed away January 7, 2020 at his residence in Sandia, Texas. He was born February 20, 1953 in Alice, Texas to Charles and Dionicia Manson. Ernest worked for the oilfield industry for numerous years and was proud of his children whom followed in his footsteps. Ernest was known to many of his son's childhood friends and their baseball coach. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved sitting on his couch and watching old western movies, listening to Johnny Cash music, and fishing on the lake. He enjoyed the outdoors and would often be seen working on his yard or tending to his plants. Ernest met no stranger. He would welcome anyone he met with a warm conversation and an adult beverage. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dionicia Manson; and two brothers, Charlie and Lester Manson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Martha P. Manson of Sandia, Texas; two children, Ernest Jay Manson (Jessica) and Jesse Ray Manson both of Woodsboro, Texas; four step-children, Moszellie Morales (Roel) of Houston, Texas, Rosilee Perez (Adam) of Alice, Texas, Matilde Alaniz of San Antonio, Texas, and Terry Ramon (Raul) of Calallen, Texas; grandchildren, Paige, Nichole, Charlie, Braxton, Michael, Tori, Kristen, and Baby Jesse; step-grandchildren, Roel Jr., Maya, Jeremiah, A.J., Kirsten, Kristian, Karen, and Rosilee; half-brother, Pete Manson of Houston, Texas; numerous extended relatives.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020