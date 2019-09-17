|
|
Ernestina G. Guerra, age 82, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 18, 1937 to Maria Garza and Enrique Guerra.
She enjoyed family gatherings outdoors, spending time at the beach and camping with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gilbert Guerra.
Ernestina leaves behind to cherish her memory, four children, Dolores M. (Luis) Garcia of Falfurrias, Eloid G., Jr. (Belinda) Sepulveda of Alice, Melida S. Bodemann of Alice, and Ernestina Orndorff of San Antonio; ten grandchildren, thirty-five great-grandchildren, twelve great-great grandchildren plus two on the way; three sisters, Susana G. Duran of Alice, Helen (Robert) Lung of New Mexico, and Margarita (Juan) Cardenas of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; two brothers, Antonio (Linda) Guerra of Alice and Enrique (Carmen) Guerra of Poteet; a sister-in-law, Lesley Guerra of Alice.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church with Monsignor Pivonka as celebrant.
Services will conclude at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gulf Coast Humane Society at gchscc.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019