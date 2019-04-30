|
|
Ernesto "Neto" Canales Sr., age 90, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born May 6, 1928 in Shiner, Texas to Zenon and Catalina Canales. Ernest worked as an insurance salesman for the Knights of Columbus for many years. He also owned and operated Mobil and Exxon gas stations. Dad was an active and founding member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3169. He also served as a Grand Knight and represented the council in conferences in New Haven, Connecticut. Dad was a WWII veteran and proudly wore his cap every chance he could. He was a member of the United Veterans Burial Association and attended various ceremonies and funerals for his fallen brothers. Ernest was a devout catholic and a strong supporter of the Divine Mercy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Francisca Perez Canales; son, Zenon Roel Canales; son in law, Daniel Hinojosa.
He is survived by his two daughters, Elsa Hinojosa of Harlingen, Texas and Dolores (Adolph) Villarreal of Corpus Christi, Texas; one son, Ernesto Canales Jr.; sister in law, Bertha (Eladio) Gonzalez of Alice; grandchildren, Angleica (Jaime), Sergio (Melissa), Danny (Lea), Vanessa (Leo), Kristy, Steven, and Aaron Gene; great-grandchildren, Cayla, Aaron, A.J., Etahn Leo, Lucas Daniel, and Oliver Benjamin; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from till 4 till 5:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Las Calaveras Cemetery with military honors conducted by the United Veterans Burial Association.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019