|
|
FREER - Ernesto G. Ponce was called home with the Lord Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born in San Diego, Texas on October 14, 1944 to George and Aurora Ponce. He graduated from Freer High School and worked in Alice for many years before returning home to care for his elderly parents. He loved raising chickens, caring for his plants, watching old western movies and dancing. He was a loving son, brother and uncle that will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Aurora Ponce; a brother, George Ponce Jr.; three sisters, Modesta Garcia, Luisa Fernandez and Aurora Trinidad Acevedo; nephews, Rene Ponce, Felix Roel Ponce and Hector Garcia; and a niece, Belinda Ponce.
Ernesto is survived by his brother, Felix G. Ponce; two sisters -in-law, Evangelina Ponce and Maria Acevedo Ponce; a brother -in-law, Ricardo Fernandez; and a special cousin who he referred to as his son, Victor and Amanda Leal; and their three daughters who were a special part of his life, Faith, Ambour and Monica Leal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Ponce family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to those who cared for Ernesto in his time of need, Victor and Amanda Leal, and his provider, Lydia Narvaiz, and all his friends at Casa Real in Freer, and Healthy Horizon, David, Connie and Betty.
Service will be held on a later date.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, Freer, Texas 361-394-6161.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019