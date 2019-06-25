|
Esmeralda Alfaro, 70, a life-long resident of Alice, Texas went to be with our Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her residence with family by her side. She was a loving housewife and a business owner for over 30 years. Esmeralda and her husband were members of Stonegate Baptist Church for more than 12 years. She enjoyed cooking, playing Solitaire, watching Law and Order marathons and most importantly, being a grandmother. Her grandchildren brought happiness and the love she had for them was indescribable.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nestor and Sara Flores Basaldu; two brothers, Nestor Jr. and Santos Basaldu; one sister, Maria Elena Ramos; one son, Manuel Alfaro Jr.; one stepson, Carl Alaniz and two grandsons, Justin Vera and Jesse Benavidez.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 55 years of marriage, Manuel Alfaro Sr. of Alice, Texas; her son, Fermin (Mari) Alfaro Sr. of San Antonio, Texas; four daughters, Yvette (Freddy Olivarez) Alfaro, Marlinda (Charles) Medina of Corpus Christi, Melissa (Jesse) Quintanilla of Alice, Texas and Deborah (Isaac) Davila of San Antonio, Texas; two step sons, Robert Moore and Michael Moore of Michigan, 30 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a prayer service to be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Stonegate Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery. Pastor Anselmo "Shorty" Benavides will officiate the services.
Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Alfaro, Fermin Alfaro Jr., Brandon Lopez, Jared Medina, Ruben Hernandez, Manuel Alfaro III, Nathan Alfaro and Michael Alfaro.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 25 to July 2, 2019