Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Howard-Williams in Falfurrias
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Howard-Williams
Falfurrias, TX

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
Esmeralda D. "“Lala”" Morante


1939 - 2020
Esmeralda D. "“Lala”" Morante Obituary
PREMONT - Esmeralda D. "Lala" Morante, age 80, passed away March 10, 2020. She was born September 9, 1939 in La Parrita, Texas to Maria Mendoza Davila and Jose Davila. Lala enjoyed camping, gambling, playing cards such as poker and 31, and going to the ballfield on Sundays. You would often see Lala listening to music, dancing, and spending time with her family whom she loved unconditionally, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Jose Davila; husband, Antonio Morante; daughter and son in law, Diana and Sam Chapa; brother, Jose "Chuco" Bernardo Davila; father in law, Alfonso Morante; and daughter in law, Raquel Reyes.

Survivors include her children, Johnny (Lucy) Morante of Premont, Rosalia Castillo of Falfurrias, Rosario (Chris) Ochoa of Premont, Manuel (Maria) Morante of Premont, Virginia (Israel) Cortez of Orange Grove, Veronica (the late Willie) Chapa of Premont, Candy Schulz of Tallahassee, Florida, Antonio Morante of Fort Worth; blessed daughter, Sylvia Lopez (Wito Trevino) of Premont; siblings, Jesus Davila (the late Lola) of Premont, Francisco (Elma) Davila Sr. of Premont, and Leonarda "Naya" Montalvo (the late Juan) of Premont. Other survivors include her sister in law, Rosa Davila of Denton, her pet companion, Tootsie Morante; 33 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren; numerous of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will begin on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel Howard-Williams in Falfurrias, Texas with a Rosary being recited at 7 pm that evening. Funeral procession will leave Funeraria del Angel Howard-Williams Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a funeral mass to be celebrated at St. Theresa's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Burial will follow at the Premont Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Leroy Cabrera, Manuel Morante Jr, Chris Ochoa III, C.J. Cortez, Sammy Chapa, Justin Chapa, Shane Chapa and Isaac Morante. Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Chapa, Mark Morante, Gabby Chapa, Ryan Vela, J.T. De La Garza, Danny Cabrera, Joey Cabrera and Juan Mario Cabrera.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME OF ALICE entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020
