|
|
Esperanza Trejo passed away peacefully, and surrounded by her family, on December 28, 2019, at the remarkable age of 102, in her hometown of Alice, Texas. She was born near Seguin, Texas in 1917 and was one of twelve children born to Santiago and Carmen Lopez. After living in various towns in Texas, the family settled in Austin, where she grew up.
Esperanza is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as follows: Jose Trejo (Sylvia), Sylvia Lazo (Arturo), Elizabeth Trejo, Eric Trejo (Virginia), Travis Trejo (Patricia), J. F. Trejo (Melissa), Adrian Trejo, Brianna Trejo, Allyson Trejo, Jon Luca Trejo, Nikolas Trejo, Ginny Miller (Shane), Katy Simon (Josh), Monica Mosely, Logan Miller, Lea Simon; daughter-in-law, Dalia Trejo, and son-in-law, Jose O. Garcia; two brothers, Pascual Lopez and Eusebio Lopez, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ernesto Trejo, her children Ernesto Trejo, Jr. and Bertha Trejo Garcia and many of her brothers and sisters.
Esperanza married Ernesto Trejo in 1940 and settled in Alice, Texas, where they lived out the rest of their lives together. She loved to sew and cook, and was an accomplished florist. She, along with her husband Ernesto, owned Sak-N-Pak Drive In, where she sold her floral arrangements in Alice and the surrounding area.
Esperanza was a very devout Catholic and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. All of her family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren meant the world to her and she would not hesitate to help them in any way that she could. In her later years, she was cared for by her children and Ms. Anna Soliz, for almost 13 years, and for which the family is eternally grateful. The family would also want to thank the nursing home, especially Ms. Rosie Tamez.
Visitation will be held at Holmgreen Mortuary in Alice, Texas on Thursday, January 2, 2020, beginning at 5:00 p.m., followed by a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park cemetery in Alice, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020