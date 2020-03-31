|
Esteban Cavazos, 58, passed away at his residence on March 6th 2020. He was born on June 18, 1961 to Elodia Cavazos in Rio Grande City, Texas. He was owner operator of Delta Construction since 1989. He had a passion for woodworking and fixing things. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish. He always shared work stories with his nephews and friends. Esteban will forever be remembered for his hard work ethics and his sense of humor. Esteban was strong willed and out spoken. He would do anything for his family and friends. He was a loyal man and yet stubborn in his own ways. Father figure to men that worked with him. He had unconditional love for his family and the joy of his life was his daughter up until his granddaughters. His granddaughters meant everything to him. The bond that him and Elia shared was unique and heart touching. Even when he was in pain she could always put a smile on him. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Vilma, son Steve, daughter Stephanie(Luis), granddaughters, Ember Rose Cavazos and Elia Avelina Gonzalez.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020