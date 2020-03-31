Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson's Funeral Home
98 W Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-1660
Resources
More Obituaries for Esteban Cavazos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esteban Cavazos


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esteban Cavazos Obituary
Esteban Cavazos, 58, passed away at his residence on March 6th 2020. He was born on June 18, 1961 to Elodia Cavazos in Rio Grande City, Texas. He was owner operator of Delta Construction since 1989. He had a passion for woodworking and fixing things. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish. He always shared work stories with his nephews and friends. Esteban will forever be remembered for his hard work ethics and his sense of humor. Esteban was strong willed and out spoken. He would do anything for his family and friends. He was a loyal man and yet stubborn in his own ways. Father figure to men that worked with him. He had unconditional love for his family and the joy of his life was his daughter up until his granddaughters. His granddaughters meant everything to him. The bond that him and Elia shared was unique and heart touching. Even when he was in pain she could always put a smile on him. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Vilma, son Steve, daughter Stephanie(Luis), granddaughters, Ember Rose Cavazos and Elia Avelina Gonzalez.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esteban's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -