Estela P. Salinas, born on October 2, 1936 in Falfurrias, TX, passed away on August 28, 2019 at the age of 82. Estela was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed walking, reading, Weight Watchers, and watching the Wizard of Oz. Estela was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Donaciano and Teodora L. Perez; son, Jose Luis Salinas; two sisters, Mary Sanchez and Francisca Niño; and two brothers, Esteban Perez and Hector Perez.
Among those left to cherish Estela's memory are her loving husband, Enemencio Salinas; daughter, Edna Rivera; two sons, Enemencio Salinas, Jr. (Rose) and Michael Salinas; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Friday, August 30, 2019, 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1:15 PM to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 1:30 PM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Alice Cemetery.
Written condolences for the family of Mrs. Estela Salinas may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019