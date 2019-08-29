Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:15 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Estela Salinas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estela P. Salinas


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estela P. Salinas Obituary
Estela P. Salinas, born on October 2, 1936 in Falfurrias, TX, passed away on August 28, 2019 at the age of 82. Estela was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed walking, reading, Weight Watchers, and watching the Wizard of Oz. Estela was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Donaciano and Teodora L. Perez; son, Jose Luis Salinas; two sisters, Mary Sanchez and Francisca Niño; and two brothers, Esteban Perez and Hector Perez.

Among those left to cherish Estela's memory are her loving husband, Enemencio Salinas; daughter, Edna Rivera; two sons, Enemencio Salinas, Jr. (Rose) and Michael Salinas; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive condolences on Friday, August 30, 2019, 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1:15 PM to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 1:30 PM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Alice Cemetery.

Written condolences for the family of Mrs. Estela Salinas may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now