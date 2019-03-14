|
SAN DIEGO - Ester B. "La Bebe" Vasquez, 78 years old passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on March 14, 2019 after a long illness. She was a retired SDISD employee after 20 years of service. Ester was a strong beautiful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, gambling especially Las Maquinitas and an Avid Cowboys and Spurs Fan. Preceded in death by her parents, Amador and Esther Lopez Benavides, four brothers, Amador Benavides, Jr., Horacio Benavides, Alberto Benavides and Valdemar Benavides, two sisters, Oralia Molina and Virginia Perez. Survivors include her husband of 57 years of marriage Victor M. Vasquez of San Diego, Texas, one son, David Luis (Anita Perez) Vasquez, Sr. of San Diego, Texas, three daughters, Selina V. Rangel, Velma (Onofre) Garcia, Jr. and Brenda (Joey) Vasquez all of San Diego, Texas, one brother-in-law, Sabas Perez of Alice, Texas, one sister, Bertha Cramer of Hebbronville, Texas, twelve grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Active Pallbearers will be Odett Garcia, Raul Rangel, Jr., Joey Vasquez, Jr., John Vasquez, William Rangel and David Luis Vasquez, Jr., Honorary Pallbearers, Derick Trevino, Sean Maldonado and Eulalio Barrientes, Jr. Visitation will begin on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary at 7:15 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Chapel Service Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego and burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery no.2 in San Diego, Texas. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website www.mauropgrcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019