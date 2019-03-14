Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
Resources
More Obituaries for Ester Vasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ester B. ""La Bebe"" Vasquez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ester B. ""La Bebe"" Vasquez Obituary
SAN DIEGO - Ester B. "La Bebe" Vasquez, 78 years old passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on March 14, 2019 after a long illness. She was a retired SDISD employee after 20 years of service. Ester was a strong beautiful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, gambling especially Las Maquinitas and an Avid Cowboys and Spurs Fan. Preceded in death by her parents, Amador and Esther Lopez Benavides, four brothers, Amador Benavides, Jr., Horacio Benavides, Alberto Benavides and Valdemar Benavides, two sisters, Oralia Molina and Virginia Perez. Survivors include her husband of 57 years of marriage Victor M. Vasquez of San Diego, Texas, one son, David Luis (Anita Perez) Vasquez, Sr. of San Diego, Texas, three daughters, Selina V. Rangel, Velma (Onofre) Garcia, Jr. and Brenda (Joey) Vasquez all of San Diego, Texas, one brother-in-law, Sabas Perez of Alice, Texas, one sister, Bertha Cramer of Hebbronville, Texas, twelve grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Active Pallbearers will be Odett Garcia, Raul Rangel, Jr., Joey Vasquez, Jr., John Vasquez, William Rangel and David Luis Vasquez, Jr., Honorary Pallbearers, Derick Trevino, Sean Maldonado and Eulalio Barrientes, Jr. Visitation will begin on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary at 7:15 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Chapel Service Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego and burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery no.2 in San Diego, Texas. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website www.mauropgrcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now