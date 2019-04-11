|
On April 10, 2019, at 92 years of age, Ester Chapa Gonzalez left our earthly presence to come face to face with our God, that she served. She was greeted with open arms from her mother, father, husband, brother and grandmother who raised her-Mama Ita.
Ester was born on October 23, 1926 in Alice, Texas to Abel Chapa and Guadalupe Peña Chapa. She was preceded in death by her parents Abel and Guadalupe Chapa, her husband Julian P Gonzalez, her younger brother Arturo Chapa and grandmother Camila Peña-Mama Ita.
For many years Ester volunteered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where she was a member of the Guadalupanas. She also volunteered at the food pantry taking aunts Ofilia Chapa and Clotilde Lopez with her. She made rosaries for many years and gave to those who could not afford one. Ester served her family faithfully. When Mama Ita passed, her great uncle Tio Trino came to live with the family until his passing. When her father passed, she took care of her mother until she passed. When her uncle Tio Pancho passed, her aunt Tia Ofilia came to live with the family for a few years.
Ester loved family gatherings, especially around the holidays where she would make her delicious date loaves and tamales. On Christmas 1976 the Gonzalez family hosted a posada where Ester made a giant 'paila' of tamales. There were so many people in attendance that loved them.
Ester and Julian loved to make annual pilgrimages to Las Vegas. Their first trip to Vegas was on a Continental Trailways bus with Joe Ramirez (former Alice mayor and Julian's friend of many years). That first trip was not very productive, but later on Ester was pretty lucky bringing home some winnings almost every time.
She is survived by her sons Julian Gonzalez Jr. (Linda), Rene Gonzalez (Gracie), Ruben Gonzalez (Crissy), Javier Gonzalez (Cindy) and Noe Gonzalez (Maggie). Grandchildren Tammy and Terry Ortman, Jovan, Alan, Mia and Lianna Gonzalez and her beloved dog, Spotty. She is also survived by her sister Estela Cardenas of Michigan and sister in law Virginia Chapa (Arturo +) of Alice along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with Rosary at 7 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Roselawn Cemetery.
The family will always be grateful to the nurses and CNA's at Corpus Christi Nursing and Rehabilitation for the care that was given to our mother the last 3 years. Also to Altus Hospice, who assisted Ester in her last days. And to Deacon Leal and Father Alfredo Villarreal for their support and kindness.
Services are entrusted to Rosas Funeral Home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019