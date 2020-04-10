|
Ester Garcia Recio, 74 years of age, passed away on April 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 15, 1955 in Benavides, Texas to Aureliano and Carolina Garcia. She was employed at Krogers for over 20 years and was also employed with Community Action Corporation of South Texas as a Head Start Teacher for over 20 years. Ester enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, dancing, having family and friends over for BBQ's and she especially loved going to play Bingo. She was a big jokester and always made everyone laugh with her amazing personality. Ester was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Aureliano and Carolina Garcia; her in laws, Esequiel and Abegael Recio; brother in law, Teodoro M. Recio; her loving husband, Juan E. Recio, and her sister, Estela G. Saenz.
Survivors include one daughter, San Juanita (Michael Griggs) Recio; her granddaughter, Arianna Abegael Martinez; three brothers, Jose Tomas "J.T." Garcia, Aureliano Garcia and Robert (Ninfa) Garcia all of Benavides; three sisters, Ernestina (Derly) Gutierrez of San Antonio, Texas, Elida Noyola of San Benito, Texas, Elda Vaello of Benavides, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of the circumstance we are living in now with COVID-19 Pandemic we are unable to have a public visitation. However, this will take place with the understanding that 10 people at a time be allowed to abide by the executive order from the Governor of Texas, orders of the President of the United States and CDC guidelines.
Graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 P.M. on Monday April 13, 2020. at Roberson Collins Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Saenz, David Saenz, Robert Garcia, Michael Garcia, David Wilson, Aureliano Saenz and Honorary Pallbearer will be Celina Saenz. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. The family would like to thank Dr. Carlos Elizondo and the Late Dr. Andres Elizondo Sr. along with the staff of Del Ceilo Home health and Hospice agencies for the Care and medical attention given to Ester during her illness. Especially Melissa Lorena Rachel Dorothy.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2020