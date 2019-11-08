|
ORANGE GROVE - Ester Perez Alaniz, age 90, passed away November 7, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born March 26, 1929 in Realitos, Texas to Mauro Perez Sr. and Manuela Cornejo Perez. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and attending Mi Familia Adult Day Care Center to play bingo and chalupa. She will forever be remembered for her unconditional love and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mauro Perez Sr. and Manuela Cornejo Perez; husband, Antonio Alaniz Sr.; son, Antonio Alaniz Jr.; daughter in law, Maria Sandra Garza; sister, Jesusa Carpentier; brothers, Mauro Perez Jr., Miguel Perez, and Jose Perez; great-granddaughter, Jelena Denae Garza; and great-grandson, Jayden Anthony Garza.
She is survived by her sons, Juan Alaniz, Noe Alaniz (Francis), Arnold Alaniz (Blanca Garza) all of Orange Grove, Texas and Jose Homero Alaniz of Edinburg, Texas; daughters, Maria Guadalupe Ortiz of Jarrell, Texas, Nelda Alegria (Virgil Guzman) of Orange Grove, Texas, Melissa Ortiz (Joel) of Orange Grove, Texas, and Christian Rosales (Marcos) of Calallen, Texas; brother, Hipolito Perez (Guadalupe) of Houston, Texas; 38 grandchildren, 92 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Orange Grove Union Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Orlando Ortiz, Octavio Ortiz, Andrew Garza, Robert Garza, Noe Alaniz, Anthony Alaniz, Arnold Alaniz Jr., Matthew Alegria, Jermiah King, Omar Alaniz, and Nicholas Alaniz. Honorary pallbearers will be Rex Ortiz and Aden Rosales.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019