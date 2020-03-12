Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther de Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Garcia de Garza


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Garcia de Garza Obituary
Esther Garcia de Garza, age 69, passed away March 11, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born August 17, 1950 in Mexico to Paulino Garcia and Enriqueta Morin. Esther enjoyed sewing, embroidering, and going to the maquinitas. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Enriqueta Morin.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Artemio Garza Olivares of Alice; six children, Perla (Juan), Artemio, Pedro (Nydia), Rigoberto (Angelica), Erika (Juan), and Jorge (Enedelia); four sisters, Nohemi, Yolanda (Jaime), Umbelina (Jose Angel), and Maria Guadalupe (Joel); 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:30 till 9:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel B with a prayer service to be held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel A. Burial to follow at Garza Cemetery in Alice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -