Esther Garcia de Garza, age 69, passed away March 11, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born August 17, 1950 in Mexico to Paulino Garcia and Enriqueta Morin. Esther enjoyed sewing, embroidering, and going to the maquinitas. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Enriqueta Morin.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Artemio Garza Olivares of Alice; six children, Perla (Juan), Artemio, Pedro (Nydia), Rigoberto (Angelica), Erika (Juan), and Jorge (Enedelia); four sisters, Nohemi, Yolanda (Jaime), Umbelina (Jose Angel), and Maria Guadalupe (Joel); 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:30 till 9:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel B with a prayer service to be held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel A. Burial to follow at Garza Cemetery in Alice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 20, 2020