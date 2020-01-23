Home

Eudosio I. Morin


1929 - 2020
Eudosio I. Morin Obituary
SAN DIEGO - Eudosio I. Morin 90 years of age was born on Nov. 15, 1929 to Victoria Ibarra Morin and Donato Morin Sr. He passed away on Jan. 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. Eudosio I. Morin was married to Minerva Perez Morin. Eudosio retired from numerous jobs, maintenance and upholstery. He was a devoted husband to his wife Minerva P. Morin for 72 years, and devoted father to his 6 children. He made many friends and touched the lives of many people throughout his 90 years of life. He is preceded in death by his parents Victoria and Donato Morin, Sr., brothers Donato Morin ,Jr., Santos Morin, Guadalupe Morin and his wife of 72 years Minerva P. Morin, one granddaughter Nicole Neumann Rabe. He is survived by his 6 children Eudoxcio Morin, Norma (Amadeo) Hernandez, Maria (Gilbert) Tovar, Carlos P. (Victoria) Morin, Sylvia (Donald) Neumann, and Tina M. (Larry) Trejo. 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home-San Diego with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. .Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego and burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery #2. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes are entrusted the arrangements. condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020
