Eugene Alexander "Alex" Garcia – 59 years of age passed away on November 3, 2019 in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was born September 21, 1960 in Alice, Texas to Eugene and Amelia Cadena Garcia. Eugene graduated from Alice High school and obtained a bachelor's degree from Texas A&I University of Kingsville, Texas. Eugene was education field for 24 years. He worked for the San Diego ISD and Alice ISD. He was a part time Butcher at Mario's Meat Market. Alex, as he is known to many, enjoyed skeet shooting and a good Bar-B- Que with family and friends; he enjoyed collecting guns and reloading shot gun shells. He was an active member of the Amigos for Education. His pride and joy and the light for him were his two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jesus Arnoldo Garcia.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years of marriage, Nora G. Garcia of Alice, Texas; one son, Eric Alexander Garcia of Austin, Texas and one sister, Alexa Denise (Robert) Rodriguez of Alice, Texas; two sisters, Norma J. Saenz of McAllen, Texas and Blanca (Joe) Garza of Alice, Texas and his two, grandchildren Bailey Denise Rodriguez and Robert David Rodriguez. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Hinojosa Cemetery of Palito Blanco Community.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12, 2019