Eva Olvera Garcia was born on September 15, 1944 in Alice, TX to Hermenejildo and Carolina Olvera.



Eva is survived by her husband of 57 years Oscar A Garcia Jr and 3 children and 5 grandchildren. Daughter Lisa Garcia from Phoenix, Arizona; sons Oscar Adrian Garcia III and his wife Kerry and their two sons Hayden and Joshua from Gilbert, Arizona and Gerardo Abriel Garcia and his wife Antonia with children Jeremy, Zachary and Isabella from Goodyear, Arizona.



Eva was the fourth child of Hermenejildo and Carolina and the older sister to Adan Moncevias Olvera whom preceded her in death. Her surviving siblings are Jesus M Olvera and Eliza Moreno from Alice, Texas; Pedro Olvera from Diana, Texas; and Marcelina Davis of Mesa, Arizona.



Eva dedicated her life to serving the only true God Jehovah along with her family. She got to experience the historical 8 day Jehovah's Witnesses Convention in Yankee stadium in New York in 1958 when she was just 13 years old and also the International Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses in Phoenix Arizona last summer 2019. As an active member of her congregation, she loved to cook and everyone was always asking her for her famous Mexican rice and tortillas. She also enjoyed crocheting gifts for all her friends and family. She's known for her generosity throughout the Valley Of The Sun and will be missed very much until we can all see her again.

