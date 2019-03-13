|
Evangelina "Eva" Cadena Gonzalez, born on November 17, 1929 in Palito Blanco, TX, to Hesiquio and Leocadia Cadena, passed away on March 11, 2019 at the age of 89. Eva was a skilled baker and her sons enjoyed sampling every morsel. She enjoyed working in her garden and took special care of her hanging Ivy plants. Eva was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Adan Gonzalez; parents; brother, Lazaro Cadena; sisters, Amalia Soto, Hortencia De los Santos, and Isabel Torres; and grandson, Ray Gonzalez.
Among those left to cherish Eva's memory are her loving sons, Raul (Katie) Gonzalez, Anatolio "Nat" (Judy) Gonzalez, and Rodolfo (Diana) C. Gonzalez; brothers, Luis (Maria) Cadena and Herineo (†Carmen) Cadena; sisters, Aurora (†Manuel) Munoz, Benilde (Valentin) Salgado, and Lucia (David) Saenz; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:00 AM to St. Joseph Mission in Palito Blanco, TX, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Barrera Cemetery in Palito Blanco, TX.
Condolences for the family of Mrs. Gonzalez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019