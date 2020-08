Or Copy this URL to Share

Evaristo Piña Jr., age 64, passed away on August 13, 2020 in Alice, TX.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his family, wife, Ydolina M. Piña; daughter, Monica Elizabeth Piña; son, Santiago Evaristo Piña; mother, Amelia Cruz; sisters, Elaine Ferguson, Irene Garcia, and Manuela Matamoros; and brothers, Edward Piña and Eden Piña.



Services are private.

