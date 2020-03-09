|
|
Evelyn Hanson Edmundson was born to Jack and Ettie Hanson on November 21, 1921, in Luling, Texas. Evelyn died on March 5, 2020, at the age of 98. She was at St. Gabriel's in Corpus Christi, Texas at the time of her death. Evelyn had a rich life filled with love from her family, friends, and community.
Evelyn married Raymond W. Edmundson on June 24, 1940, in Luling, Texas. They enjoyed over 75 years of marriage together. They settled in Premont, Texas, and spent most of their lives together there.
During their time together, they raised two children and spent their retirement years traveling the United States in their camper. They greatly enjoyed their travels, especially when experiencing the nation's state and federal parks, and they particularly enjoyed trips to the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and the Appalachian Mountains in North Georgia and North Carolina. Evelyn and Raymond also relished going to Baffin Bay to visit with their Baffin Bay Campground friends and to fish. She was an excellent fisherwoman, possibly surpassing Raymond.
Evelyn made friends wherever she and Raymond went, and she never met a stranger. Her door was always open to visitors, who would never leave hungry.
Evelyn was a devout member of the First Baptist Church of Premont, Texas. She taught Sunday School and organized and participated in many events. Evelyn also made beautiful cakes and confections for weddings, birthdays, and other celebrations. She was also an accomplished cook, often cooking meals and potlucks for Sunday dinners. Evelyn was talented creatively. She enjoyed making crafts, sewing, sculpting, painting, crocheting, and quilting. Many of her friends and family have been blessed by her baby blankets, hot pads, and afghans.
She dedicated her life to serving her community, church, and family.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond W. Edmundson; children, Ronald Ray Edmundson and Judy Kay Medina; and siblings, Cloma Payne Hines, Raymond "Buddy" Hanson, and Ruby Strawn.
Evelyn is survived by her son-in-law Roland Medina of Corpus Christi, TX, daughter-in-law Faye Edmundson of Decatur, GA; grandson, Tyron Medina and wife Joycelyn of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter, Tracy Edmundson Curtis and husband Bryan of Atlanta, GA; and great-grandson, Joshua Medina.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Premont, Texas. The burial will follow at the Premont Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Howard Williams your Dignity Memorial Provider of Falfurrias.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020