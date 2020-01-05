Home

Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Federico Garcia Jr.


1933 - 2020
Federico Garcia Jr. Obituary
Federico Garcia Jr., age 86, passed away January 3, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born January 14, 1933 in Alice, Texas to Federico Garcia Sr. and Herlinda Reyna Garcia. He worked in the oilfield industry for many years until his retirement from the oilfield and then began farming. He enjoyed music and also made his own CDs. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Federico Garcia Sr. and Herlinda Reyna Garcia; wife, Pajita Garcia; son, Omar Garcia; sisters, Elvira Garcia, Elida Garcia, and Ester Gonzalez; granddaughters, Stephanie Garcia and Diane Garcia; and grandson, Christopher Guzman.

He is survived by his sons, Javier Garcia (Nelda) of Alice, Federico Garcia III (Cindy) of Alice, and John Rodriguez (Sonia) of San Antonio; daughters, Nora Rios (David), Melba Villarreal (Adrian), Norma Trejo (Rey), Peggy Flores (Neto) and Jenny Leeann Chavera (Frank) all of Alice; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary and funeral to be held at 1:30 that same day. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Michael Garcia, Matthew Garcia, Freddy Garcia, Rey Trejo, Javier Garcia, and John Rodriguez.

A special thanks to Meridian Care and Hospice Staff for their kindness and support.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020
