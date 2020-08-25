1/1
Federico "Fred" Quiñones Jr.
1944 - 2020
Federico "Fred" Quiñones Jr., 76, passed away August 15, 2020. He was born April 15, 1944 in San Diego, Texas to Minerva Ramirez Quiñones and Federico Quinones Sr. Fred retired from Alice Independent School District after working there many years as a custodian. Fred was known to many as a "jack of all trades". He was a handy man and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed dancing and volunteering at the Food Pantry. Fred was an avid Washington Redskins Fan. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic and his giving character. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Minerva and Federico Quiñones; three sisters, Esmeralda Quiñones, Ester Quiñones, and Rosa Gonzalez; 1st wife, Juanita Hernandez; 2nd wife, Maria Elena Quiñones; niece, Maria Sylvia Galvan.

Survivors include his companion, Diana Gonzalez of Green Acres, Texas; son, Federico Quiñones III of Alice, Texas; daughter, San Juanita Quiñones of Corpus Christi, Texas; brothers, Ernesto Quiñones of Palito Blanco, Texas, Jose Antonio Quiñones of Alice, Texas, Mauro Quinones of Alice, Texas and Ricardo (Olga) Quiñones of Palito Blanco, Texas; sisters, Jesusa Barrera, Esmeralda Quiñones, Emilia Quiñones and Guadalupe Quiñones all of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include grandchildren, Miranda Ybarra (Brian Lopez), Laney Gonzalez and Abigail Gonzalez; one great grandson, Mateo Lopez and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel at 11:30 am to 1:30 pm with a rosary being recited at 1:30 pm. Funeral mass will be at 2:30 pm that same day at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Hinojosa Cemetery in Palito Blanco, Texas.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
