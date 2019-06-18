|
|
Felipe R. Garcia Sr. passed away June 16, 2019. He was born May 1, 1937 in San Diego, Texas to Tomasa and Sipriano Garcia. He was a truck driver for many years for several companies in the Freer Area. His last employment was with Hancock Construction of Freer. He was a beloved father grandfather and great grandfather, Brother and uncle. He will be remembered by his family as hard-working man and very dedicated to his work and his family. He was a Christian man a true believer in our Jesus Christ and savior.
Felipe was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Guadalupe Vidal Garcia; infant daughter, Tomasita Garcia; granddaughter, Michelle Villarreal; brother, Camilo Garcia; his parents, Sipriano and Tomasa Garcia; stepmother, Rita Garcia and half-brother, Nasario "Cato" (Idolina) Torres.
Felipe is survived by his three children, Cynthia (Ismael) Esparza of Beeville, Texas, Felipe (Gloria) Garcia Jr. of Freer, Texas and Rosemary (Oscar) Villarreal of Falfurrias, Texas; his sister, Rafaela Luna of Freer; brother, Joe "Chema" (Alma) Garcia of Freer; 3 half-sisters, Angelita (Pete) Guerra of Freer, Ysabel (Terry) Kneten of Alice, Texas and Ramona (Margarito) Escalante of San Diego, Texas; half-brother, Victor Valadez of Alice. Other survivors include 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 4 pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Prayer Service to begin at 7 pm. Funeral Service will be held at 10 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hahl Memorial Cemetery in Freer, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jose Raul Salinas, Felipe Garcia III, Joseph Hasette, Aaron Salinas, Juan Javier "JJ" Garcia, and Jonathan Hasette. Honorary pallbearers will be Demetry Laymon and Gonzalo Campos.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 18 to June 25, 2019