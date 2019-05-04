|
|
FREER - Felix G. Ponce, 85, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence with his loving family at his bedside. He was born in Guajardo Ranch on February 11, 1934 to his parents, George and Aurora Ponce. He worked for Bobby Hunter, Cantu Auto Parts, IEC and Worthey Ranching Operations. He enjoyed spending his time watching TV, especially western movies and wrestling, gardening and spending time at his ranch. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his son, Felix Roel and daughter, Belinda Ponce; his parents, George and Aurora Ponce; sisters, Modesta Garcia, Luisa Fernandez, Aurora Trinidad Acevedo; brothers, George Ponce, Jr. and Ernesto Ponce.
Felix is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evangelina "Eva" Ponce of Freer, Texas; three daughters, Rosalinda († Homero) Gracia of Sugarland, Texas; Hermelinda Lopez and Melinda Ponce both of Freer, Texas; sisters-in-law, Olivia (George) Holt and Maria Ponce; brother-in-law, Ricardo Fernandez; eight grandchildren, Daniel Gracia, David Gracia, Melissa (Charles) Dunlap, Rebecca (Bobby) Naranjo, Eric (Melissa) Lopez, Benny (Serena) Alaniz Jr., Marissa Pena, and Ean Fontenot; 10 great grandchildren, Isabella Dunlap, Makayla Lopez, Madison Lopez, Horacio Vidal, Arissa Vidal, K'Leb Vidal, Zak Hernandez, Jessica Alaniz, Kacey Alaniz, Joaquin Felix Alaniz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 pm. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in Freer, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freer, Texas. Interment will follow at the Hahl Memorial Cemetery in Freer, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 4 to May 11, 2019