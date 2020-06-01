SAN DIEGO - On Saturday, April 4, 2020 our little brother Fermin Guerra (named after his paternal grandfather) left this earth and joined our mom Evangelina, our dad Lupe and our brother Luis Ariel, and his nephew, Link Ariel, who all left before him. Fermin was born in Alice, Texas on December 28, 1965 to his parents, Guadalupe and Evengelina Guerra. He passed away in his sleep at the family home with his beloved cat Fiona by his side.
Growing up he was a joy to be around. As all of us know who have younger siblings, they tend to gravitate to their older brothers and sisters and we tend to nurture and protect them from all that is bad in this world. He was a graduate of San Diego High School, Class of 1984. He loved to play basketball, tennis and as he got older, he played basketball for the high school team. He also played the piano and would sometimes compose his own songs.
As an adult he held jobs in the retail clothing and restaurant industry in the Dallas and San Antonio areas for many years. He also started his own business with one of his best friends, Joe Fertitta, leasing and repairing medical equipment used for home health care.
He dearly loved his mom and dad, so much so that he spent the last years of his life trying his best to take care and comfort our mother, who battled Alzheimer's disease for many, many years at home in San Diego until her death. He supported his dad during those difficult years, because of the toll Alzheimer's can take on the other spouse.
A few years back he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, a horrible disease that slowly consumes the body until eventually it succumbs. He fought the good fight, had some ups and downs through constant doctor appts, hospital stays and emergency room visits. He kept on fighting until that awful disease took him away from us Saturday April 4th.
Fermin was the one who could lift everyone's spirit when we needed it. He was a gentle and kind soul, despite a hardheadedness that he got from our dad! He made us all feel better with just a smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe and Evengelina Guerra; a brother, Luis Ariel Guerra; a nephew, Link Ariel Guerra.
Fermin Is survived by his two brothers, Rene Guerra of San Diego, Texas; Guadalupe "Wally" Guerra Jr. of Dallas, Texas; one sister, Grace Guerra Gonzalez (Rene) of San Antonio, Texas; nieces and nephews, Nikki (Torrey) Andrews, Rene (Selma) Guerra II, Renessa Guerra, Lauryn Guerra and Ysabel Guerra; and great nieces and nephews, Alexis
and Joaquin Andrews, Xylen, Curen, Zein and Winter Guerra.
Fermin, may you rest in peace, for our hearts will always be with you. Until we meet again.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow the mass at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Growing up he was a joy to be around. As all of us know who have younger siblings, they tend to gravitate to their older brothers and sisters and we tend to nurture and protect them from all that is bad in this world. He was a graduate of San Diego High School, Class of 1984. He loved to play basketball, tennis and as he got older, he played basketball for the high school team. He also played the piano and would sometimes compose his own songs.
As an adult he held jobs in the retail clothing and restaurant industry in the Dallas and San Antonio areas for many years. He also started his own business with one of his best friends, Joe Fertitta, leasing and repairing medical equipment used for home health care.
He dearly loved his mom and dad, so much so that he spent the last years of his life trying his best to take care and comfort our mother, who battled Alzheimer's disease for many, many years at home in San Diego until her death. He supported his dad during those difficult years, because of the toll Alzheimer's can take on the other spouse.
A few years back he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, a horrible disease that slowly consumes the body until eventually it succumbs. He fought the good fight, had some ups and downs through constant doctor appts, hospital stays and emergency room visits. He kept on fighting until that awful disease took him away from us Saturday April 4th.
Fermin was the one who could lift everyone's spirit when we needed it. He was a gentle and kind soul, despite a hardheadedness that he got from our dad! He made us all feel better with just a smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe and Evengelina Guerra; a brother, Luis Ariel Guerra; a nephew, Link Ariel Guerra.
Fermin Is survived by his two brothers, Rene Guerra of San Diego, Texas; Guadalupe "Wally" Guerra Jr. of Dallas, Texas; one sister, Grace Guerra Gonzalez (Rene) of San Antonio, Texas; nieces and nephews, Nikki (Torrey) Andrews, Rene (Selma) Guerra II, Renessa Guerra, Lauryn Guerra and Ysabel Guerra; and great nieces and nephews, Alexis
and Joaquin Andrews, Xylen, Curen, Zein and Winter Guerra.
Fermin, may you rest in peace, for our hearts will always be with you. Until we meet again.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow the mass at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.