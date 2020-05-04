|
|
SAN DIEGO - Florentino John Fernandez Chapa, 32 years of age, was called home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 23, 1987 to his parents, Raul Chapa and Angelita Fernandez. He attended school in San Diego and was presently an oilfield worker. He liked working on cars and radio systems and loved fishing. He was a very caring and loving and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raul V. Chapa; his paternal grandmother, Zulema V. Chapa, and a nephew, Roberto Fernandez; maternal grandfather, Juan Fernandez; two brothers, Michael Antony Chapa and Raul Chapa Jr.
Florentino is survived by his wife , Lisa Marie Chapa of San Diego, Texas; his girlfriend, Maeghan Taylor Garza of Orange Grove, Texas; three daughters, Keerstyn Alizay Chapa of San Diego, Texas; Ria Faith Ramirez of San Diego, Texas; Harley Hennessy Chapa of Orange Grove, Texas; his mother, Angelita C. Fernandez; maternal grandmother, Juanita C Fernandez both of Poteet, Texas; one brother, Rogelio (Tracy) Fernandez of San Diego, Texas; three sisters, Lee Sandra Fernandez of Poteet, Texas; Teresa Fernandez (Arnold Alaniz Jr.) of Alice, Texas; Cathy (Roman) Alvarado of San Antonio, Texas; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we fill be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary at 3:00 p.m. Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 4 to May 11, 2020