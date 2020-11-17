1/1
F.R. ""Paco"" Lopez
F.R."Paco" Lopez passed away at his residence on November 16, 2020 at the age of 86. He served in the United States Army from 1959-1961. He also attended college at the Texas A. & I. University in Kingsville,Texas for three years. He served 35 years from 1964-1999 with the Alice Police Department. He began his career as a patrolman, later promoted to Sergeant and at the time of his retirement he held the position of Lieutenant Director of Patrol Division.

Preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Emilia Lopez Jr. brothers Guillermo Lopez and Hector S. Lopez, sister Irma L. Trevino. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Grace S. Lopez, sisters Gloria L. Trevino, Lucila L. Wing, Emma L. Vidaurri, sisters in law Gloria S. Adami, Gracy S. Garcia, Gloria G. Lopez, brother in law Alfonso Trevino, numerous nieces and nephews. Honorary Pallbearers: All officers that served with him throughout his career. Active Pallbearers: Alejandro Alaniz, Francisco A. Lopez, Albert Martinez, Daniel Bueno, Richard De Leon, Michael Jaramillo, Narciso Gonzalez, Michael Hinojosa. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in Alice, Texas, with a Rosary and services recited at 10:00 a.m. that same morning. Burial will follow at the Loma Alta Cemetery. Visit Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home Facebook page for Live streaming for those that cannot attend the services. Due to Covid-19 pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government guidelines. We ask to please wear a mask and social distance at the Funeral Home. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
