Frances B. Garcia, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home in Alice, Texas. She was born on January 29, 1929 to Nestor and Sara Flores Basaldu. Frances had a strong work ethic. She was employed by the Jim Wells County Commissioners Office – Precinct 1 for 16 years and later worked for the Jim Wells County Adult Probation Office. Frances was involved in many organizations in the Alice community. She was a member of the VFW Lady's Auxiliary and a member of the Catholic Daughter's at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Frances believed that we are meant to be of service to others and in life we are to help one another. For this reason, Frances was deeply involved with politics. She was known to many for her political beliefs and influences. Frances was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, community volunteer, and friend. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nestor and Sara Flores Basaldu; her husband of 48 years, Gonzalo Garcia Sr.; one daughter, Gloria Garcia; three sons, Gonzalo "Chalin" Garcia Jr., Oscar Garcia Sr., and Roberto "Bobby" Garcia; two brothers, Nestor Jr. and Santos Basaldu; and two sisters, Maria Elena Ramos and Esmeralda B. Alfaro.
She is survived by her two daughters, Diana (Mario) Gonzalez of Alice, Texas and Belinda (William) Cobb of DeRidder, Louisiana; one son, Joel (Melba) Garcia of Alice, Texas; six grandchildren, Misty Garcia, Laryssa Chapa, Suzanne Gonzalez (Ruben), Heather Garcia, Joellynn Garcia, Oscar Garcia Jr., Gonzalo Garcia III, and Taylor A. Cobb; 11 great-grandchildren, Trey Espinoza, Marcus Espinoza, Michael Espinoza, Landon Guerra, Jaren Guerra, Nicole Gonzalez (Ramiro Flores), Victoria Barrera (Ben), Ruby Gonzalez, Logan Garcia, Lauren Garcia, and Miguel Garcia; four great-great grandchildren, Aiden Gonzalez, Arianna Gonzalez, Matthew Barrera and Marisela Barrera; one brother, Joe Basaldu of Alice, Texas; two sisters, Rosa Lucio of Alice, Texas and Dolores Garza of San Antonio, Texas; numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 8 to July 16, 2019