Francisca H. Canales
1920 - 2020
Francisca H. Canales, 99, passed away September 3, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born December 24, 1920 to Manuel and Bernadina Hernandez. Francisca enjoyed making quilts, eating mollejas, and reading her bible. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Matilde Cavazos; grandsons, Isai Davidson, Richard Alaniz, and Mario Gonzalez.

She is survived by her daughters, Margie Davidson, of Houston, Maria Rosario Newton (Fred) of Fairfax, Virginia, Maria Elena Delgado (Oscar) of Alice, and Norma Alaniz Torres of Alice; 11 grandchildren, Henry Davidson (Juanita), Fred Newton Jr., Michael Newton (Gerry), Anthony Newton, Sam Luera (Cindy), Israel Luera (Melissa), David Lee Gonzalez, Davy Alaniz (Mari), Yanita Alaniz, Talisa Marie Alaniz, and Jessica Alviar (Gilbert); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Gabriel Luera, Davy Alaniz, David Lee Gonzalez, Jacob Luera, Jesus Cavazos Jr. and Adrian Luera.

Services will be private.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 11, 2020.
