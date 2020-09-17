1/1
Francisco Aaron Cadena
1990 - 2020
On Saturday, September 12th, 2020, Francisco Aaron Cadena, loving son, brother, nephew, and uncle passed away at age of 30. Frank was born on January 1st, 1990 in Alice, Texas to Rolando and Lydia Cadena. He was a high school graduate of San Diego, Texas in 2008. In 2011, Francisco had been working and living in Odessa, Texas as an oilfield supervisor where he managed to make numerous friends. Frank was known for his love for music, funny personality, his infectious smile, and his amazing work ethic.

Francisco was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ernestina and Rosario Garcia of Santa Monica, Texas.

He is survived by his mother Lydia G. Cadena, his father, Rolando Cadena, his brothers, Bobby Joe Gonzalez, Rolando D. (Savannah Lopez) Cadena; his sister Rebecca (Catarino Hernandez) Cadena. He is also survived by his paternal aunt, Esmeralda (Raul) Padilla of San Diego, Texas; his paternal uncles, Norberto Cadena Jr. of Alice, Texas, and Fernando (Cindy) Cadena of San Diego, Texas; his maternal aunts, Emma Garcia of Santa Monica, Texas, Diana (Javier) Olivo of Combes Texas, Delia (Damien) Tijerina of McAllen, Texas, Belia Garcia of Harlingen, Texas. Also, he is survived by his maternal uncle Billy Garcia of Santa Monica, Texas. Frank had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Francisco Aaron Cadena's visitation will begin at 5:00 pm on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home, with a rosary being recited at 7:00 pm that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday September 19th, 2020, at St. Francis De Paula Church in San Diego, Texas at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at San Diego Cemetery.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
