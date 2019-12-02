|
|
Francisco Andres Perez Sr. 71 years of age passed away on November 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 9, 1948 in La Parrita Community of Jim Wells County to Abel and Andrea Gomez Perez. He was a high school graduate, attended college and obtained a welder's certificate. He was a welder and fabricator for many years and owned and operated his own welding service. Francisco was a true patriot, he served in the United States Marines and was a member of the Alice Veterans Burial Association and the chapter of Alice, Texas. He will always be remembered by his children and grandchildren as a loving father and grandfather, always willing to lend a helping hand to others. Always putting everyone's needs before his and for his pride of serving his country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Abel and Andrea G. Perez.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories and to keep is legacy alive, his son, Francisco Perez Jr. (Julie Ruiz) of Green Acers; two daughters, Criselda P. "Crissy" (David) Leal of Three Rivers, Texas and Pricilla Perez Ruiz of Edinburg, Texas; one sister, Claudia (Abel) Mata of Corpus Christi, Texas, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Graveside service will follow at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas at 1:00 P.M.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, 2019