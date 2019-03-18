Home

Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Francisco Cantu


1944 - 2019
Francisco Cantu Obituary
Francisco Cantu, age 75, passed away March 17, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born February 20, 1944 in Alice, Texas to Modesto Cantu and Alicia Gonzales. He enjoyed watching the Domingo Pena and Johnny Canales Shows and was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros fan. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Modesto Cantu; mother, Alicia Vela; and brother in law, Oscar Chavez Sr.

He is survived by his sisters, Maria Chavez of Alice and Mary Ramirez (Felix) of Alice; numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. Services to conclude in the chapel.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2019
